Aeroflot Group operates first flights from Pulkovo to Istanbul and Samarkand

Aeroflot Group has opened direct regular flights from Saint-Petersburg to Istanbul and Samarkand.

Aeroflot’s own flights to Istanbul from Pulkovo Airport are operated on Boeing 737-800 aircraft four times a week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Flights to Samarkand under SU code are operated by Rossiya Airlines (part of Aeroflot Group) on Airbus A319 aircraft three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The up-to-date schedule is available on Aeroflot’s website.

