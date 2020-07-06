DFDS to reopen to holidaymakers this week

Ferry operator DFDS will welcome holidaymakers back onboard its routes to France from July 10th.

The company, which has continued to operate its Dover to Calais, Dover to Dunkirk and Newhaven to Dieppe services during lockdown, reopens the routes to tourists from Friday.

Travellers can easily access the main motorway network via DFDS’ ferry routes and hit the open road to the stunning coastlines of Normandy and Brittany or enjoy the captivating countryside in the Cote d’Opale region of northern France.

Taking the car opens up the opportunity for travellers to explore destinations a little further afield and enjoy a stress-free experience that starts with the chance to stretch their legs and make the most of the space and fresh air available onboard.

While the travel experience has changed in the aftermath of the Covid-19 lockdown, passengers can still pack the car with as much baggage as they need, providing a familiar ‘home away from home’ experience for their holidays.

Kasper Moos, head of short routes and passenger for DFDS, said: “We’re really pleased to be welcoming passengers back onboard our routes to France this summer to enjoy the freedom and fresh air that ferry travel offers.

“Our teams have been working hard throughout the lockdown period to keep essential goods flowing and help travellers get home.

“Now that we’re reopening for holidaymakers, we’re looking forward to helping our passengers enjoy an easy and relaxing start to their much-anticipated summer break.”

DFDS has introduced a series of measures onboard to ensure passenger wellbeing, including providing hand sanitiser in passenger areas onboard, introducing Plexi Glass screens at information points and tills, and limiting the number of people permitted in the onboard shop at any one time.

Face coverings or masks must be worn at all times during embarkation, disembarkation and in public areas onboard.