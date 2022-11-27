Aeroflot launches flights from Saint Petersburg to Istanbul and Antalya

Aeroflot opens direct regular flights from Saint Petersburg to Istanbul and Antalya on Boeing 737-800.

Flights to Istanbul will operate from 16 December, flights to Antalya will begin on 17 December, on the following schedule (all times local):

Thanks to the addition of the new destinations in Aeroflot winter schedule Saint Petersburg residents will be able to travel to Turkey directly, bypassing Moscow.

The up-to-date schedule is available on Aeroflot’s website.