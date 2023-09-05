Aeroflot to increase the frequency of flights to Thailand from Moscow

Aeroflot in fall/winter schedule will increase the flight frequency from Moscow to Thailand. Airline will operate up to 27 weekly flights to Phuket and Bangkok in total.

Thus, from September 29 the frequency of flights to Phuket will increase from 5 to 7 weekly flights, and from October 29 up to 17 weekly services. Three daily flights from Moscow will be operated On Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, in other days two daily flights.

From September 30 the flight frequency to Bangkok will increase from 4 to 7 weekly flights, and from November 1 up to 10 weekly services. Two daily flights from Moscow will be operated on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, in other days one daily flight.

Earlier Aeroflot has announced of continuation of the regional flight program to Phuket.

The up-to-date schedule is available on Aeroflot’s website.

