Aeroflot to launch direct flights to Mauritius

Aeroflot opens regular flights to Mauritius for the first time for its recent history. From December 23 twice weekly services from Sheremetyevo will be operated on wide-body Boeing 777 on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Tickets are available.

Previously Russia’s air service to Mauritius was opened in the mid-90s using Il-62M aircrafts. At that time Aeroflot was the first and the only foreign air carrier to receive permeation from island’s government to operate regular flights to Mauritius.

Today, Russian tourists visiting Mauritius have an extensive hotel infrastructure and magnificent beaches with coral reefs washed by the waters of the Indian Ocean. The local nature is famous for its unique flora and fauna, and thanks to the mild tropical climate, tourists can relax here all year round. The high season in Mauritius lasts from November to May.

Aeroflot is Russia’s largest airline. Aeroflot Group also includes Rossiya Airlines and Pobeda Airlines. Aeroflot Group is the leader in the Russian commercial aviation. In 2022, Aeroflot carried 20.5 million passengers (40.7 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).

Aeroflot is one of the world’s oldest airlines. Established 100 years ago it is one of the most recognizable Russian brands.

Aeroflot extensively contributes to supporting Russian aircraft manufacturing as the launch customer and biggest purchaser of domestically-produced mainline passenger aircraft. By 2030, Aeroflot Group is set to acquire 339 locally-made airliners.

Aeroflot and the Group’s airlines are committed to sustainable development principles addressing key social and economic goals: providing air connectivity to Russian cities and regions, providing employment to citizens, and professional development of employees.

Aeroflot is constantly expanding the Russian domestic route network, and operates flights between Russian regions bypassing Moscow. It develops socially important air transportation projects, implements its own flat fare programme on flights to the cities of Russian Far East, and Kaliningrad.