Aeroflot begins flights to Beijing Daxing International Airport

From 15 February, Aeroflot will begin operating flights to new Beijing Daxing International Airport. The frequency of regular services to China’s capital will increase to three per week.

Flights on the Moscow - Beijing - Moscow route will be operated on Boeing 777 widebody aircraft. Flights from Sheremetyevo Terminal C will be operated on the following schedule*:

Beijing Daxing International Airport opened in autumn 2019, and is set to become China’s biggest air hub with an annual capacity of up to 100 million passengers. The airport is well-connected with Beijing city center through high-speed railway, a metro line and an extensive bus network.

The up-to-date schedule is available on Aeroflot’s website.

To book tickets, please, go to Aeroflot’s website, mobile application, contact the airline’s 24-hour call centre: +74952235555, 8-800-444-5555 (free call in Russia), *555 (for mobile phones), or visit one of the airline’s sales offices , or ticket sales agents.

