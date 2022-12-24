Aeroflot launches direct flights from Irkutsk to Bangkok
From 18 January, Aeroflot launches direct flights from Irkutsk to Bangkok. The twice weekly flights to Thailand’s capital will be operated on Boeing 737-800 aircraft on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Flight duration is 6 hours 25 minutes.
The new route will provide the residents of Siberia with a direct air service to Thailand’s popular resort destinations without transferring in Moscow.
The up-to-date schedule is available on Aeroflot’s website.
