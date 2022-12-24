From 18 January, Aeroflot launches direct flights from Irkutsk to Bangkok. The twice weekly flights to Thailand’s capital will be operated on Boeing 737-800 aircraft on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Flight duration is 6 hours 25 minutes.

The new route will provide the residents of Siberia with a direct air service to Thailand’s popular resort destinations without transferring in Moscow.

The up-to-date schedule is available on Aeroflot’s website.

To book tickets, please, go to Aeroflot’s website, mobile application, contact the airline’s 24-hour call centre: +7 495 223 5555, 8-800-444-5555 (free call in Russia), *555 (for mobile phones), or visit one of the airline’s sales offices, or ticket sales agents.

