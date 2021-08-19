Scott to lead newly opened nhow London

nhow London has appointed Murray Scott to the role of general manager of the hotel.

He will also oversee operations at NH Kensington as part of his responsibilities.

Murray worked his way up from housekeeping porter during his studies to general manager, with 15 years of hospitality experience in addition to a degree in hospitality management at Edinburgh Napier University.

He has worked with the likes of Marriott Autograph Collection (Bankside Hotel), Marriott (Grosvenor Square) and Sheraton (Edinburgh).

According to nhow, he has a strong guest focus and excels at developing talent within his team.

Jan Joris Kriele, regional director of operations from NH Hotel Group said of the hire: “Murray is full of drive, energy and enthusiasm, which is a perfect fit with our bold and inspiring London hotel.

“It has been a challenging time for everyone in the hospitality industry and we are excited to now have Murray at the helm to take nhow London into the post-pandemic era.”

nhow London is a new lifestyle hotel, part of NH Hotel Group.