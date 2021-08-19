PATA to return to live events in London

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) UK & Ireland has confirmed it will return to live events following the Covid-19 pandemic.

In association with Travel Uni, the organisation will host its first showcase on September 15th.

The popular Taste of PATA event will return to the Tanner Warehouse in south London.

Commenting on the return of the annual flagship event, PATA account director, Matt McCausland, said: “We’re so excited to kick off our raft of 2021 in-person events next month with our agent favourite, Taste of PATA London and as always, there will be games galore on the night plus some amazing prizes from FAM trip places, accommodation stays to airline tickets, foody hampers and more!”

McCausland also explained there would be a gentle chill-out hour at the start of the show.

He added: “We want the event to be accessible to all agents so the first hour, from 17:00-18:00, is strictly limited in terms of numbers.

“This is designed primarily for anybody who wants to practise social distancing and avoid the busier main event, which is set to be a sell-out.”

At both sessions agents will be able to connect with all 18 suppliers, learn more about the Asia Pacific region and enjoy delicious regional food and drinks.

There will also be a training and recruitment stand where agents will be able to ask professionals and industry experts for advice on career opportunities and growing their skills set.