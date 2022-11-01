Minor Hotels Announces NH Collection La Suite Hotel, Dubai

Minor Hotels, a hotel owner, operator, and investor, currently with a portfolio of 530 hotels and resorts in 56 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, Africa and the Indian Ocean, announces an upcoming addition to its portfolio in Dubai.

Part of the 46-storey mixed-use Sidra Tower development on the city’s Sheikh Zayed Road, NH Collection La Suite Hotel, Dubai is the first NH Collection property to be announced in the United Arab Emirates.

With 265 keys, NH Collection La Suite Hotel, Dubai will offer a wide range of accommodation options, including guest rooms, suites and one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Among the featured facilities are an all-day dining outlet, lobby lounge, kids’ club, meeting spaces, a gym and recreational spaces, along with leasable retail areas. The property will be operated by Minor Hotels from Q1 2023 and will undergo an extensive renovation before being launched with the NH Collection flag later in 2023.

Centrally located on Sheikh Zayed Road, the main thoroughfare running through Dubai, the property has been operating since 2010 in Sidra Tower, which also includes offices, retail shops and restaurants. It is adjacent to the upscale residential cluster of Dubai Marina and Media City, home to diverse news and tech companies, with The Palm Jumeirah also in close proximity. Dubai International Airport is approximately 20 minutes away, while the surrounding Al Sufouh area is close to the headquarters of major international firms and the American University of Dubai.

The addition of the property signals Minor Hotels’ ongoing commitment to expanding NH Hotel Group’s brands outside of their traditional areas of operation in Europe and the Americas and to offer travellers elevated comfort in strategic locations in core international destinations. Designed to appeal to both leisure and business travellers, NH Collection stands for meticulous attention to detail, outstanding services, premium innovative products, as well as offering access to state-of-the-art technology.

NH Collection La Suite Hotel, Dubai is owned by His Excellency Ali bin Khalfan Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri, the Founder - Chairman of ABK Investments and Ali & Sons Holding, an Emirati family-owned conglomerate with a strong presence in the hospitality, automotive, commercial, oil and gas, retail, construction, property management, manufacturing, and information technology industries.

