NH Collection Dubai The Palm Launches

NH Collection Dubai The Palm has opened its doors and represents the debut of the NH Collection brand in the Middle East. The new-build 532-key hotel is located shoreside on the trunk of the renowned Palm Jumeirah with direct access to West Palm Beach and spectacular views across the Dubai skyline.

The property features 226 hotel guest rooms and suites in addition to 306 studios and apartments across 11 room categories. The bold, original décor is upbeat and playful, mixing splashes of authentic local character reflecting the vibrancy of the destination. Higher room categories, including the Premium Sea View Room, the One Bedroom Sea View Suite, and Superior One Bedroom Sea View Apartment, offer captivating views of the Dubai Marina skyline and Arabian Gulf and exclusive access to the NH Collection Premium Lounge.

NH Collection Dubai The Palm has five distinctive dining venues, set to become favourites with guests, Dubai residents, and visitors alike. Maiora, where an abundance of dishes from around the world are served for all-day dining, including the renowned NH Collection breakfast. Revo Café, a chic urban hangout where chefs craft creative and healthy dishes. Té Lounge is for those needing refreshment after the gym or a light, healthy bite. Seven Sports Bar, where friends can catch up in an informal setting or to watch the big game over classic snacks and drinks. Launching soon will be SEEN Restaurant and Bar, a modern multi-sensory rooftop venue with spectacular sunset views and expertly mixed cocktails. SEEN can be found in multiple locations in Europe, South America and Asia, with further additions to the brand launching soon in Europe.

From soaking in the mesmerising city views whilst taking a dip in the hotel’s spectacular temperature-controlled rooftop infinity pool, to pumping up at the fully equipped gym or unwinding with a massage, NH Collection Dubai The Palm offers guests a sophisticated place to deeply rejuvenate the senses. Even the little ones are indulged fully at the NH Kids’ Club which is designed for children between 4 and 12 years, keeping them engrossed in games, arts, crafts and more. The hotel will also soon launch its own beach club adjacent to the hotel on West Palm Beach.

The property employs the brand’s ‘Brilliant Basics’ and ensures that guests get the best comforts possible, including exclusive NH Collection Sleep Better mattresses in every room, a selection of pillows, and a range of sustainable amenities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sustainability is a driving force at NH Collection Dubai The Palm and the property has been designed to minimise environmental impact. The hotel has its own water plant, solar panels are used to generate hot water and condensed water from the air conditioning system is used for irrigation. Room amenities are vegan and sustainable with a diligent effort made to reduce and recycle waste. Initiatives to launch later in the year include an onsite apiary, a hydroponic farm within the hotel and a community market.

For those planning meetings and events, the hotel offers five bright spaces fitted with the latest technology and ready to cater for up to 45 people. Dedicated specialists go beyond expectations to make both organisers and attendees feel well looked after throughout their event. The property’s prime location means downtime can be spent on the beach or exploring the city, while private transfers can be arranged to Dubai International Airport just 30 minutes away.

Ideally situated on the trunk of Palm Jumeirah, the hotel offers easy access to all the attractions of The Palm, Downtown Dubai, and the leisure districts of JBR and Dubai Marina, while also being within easy reach of Dubai International Airport, Dubai Old Town, and business zones throughout the emirate and the wider UAE.

NH Collection Dubai The Palm represents the brand’s debut both in the United Arab Emirates and the wider Middle East region and joins an existing portfolio of over 90 NH Collection properties worldwide, known for their outstanding service and facilities. NH Collection hotels can be found in top city locations across Europe and the Americas, with two further properties opening in the region later this year