Heimat prepares for debut in Los Angeles

RSG Group has launched a new fitness club concept, Heimat.

With a new Los Angeles location to be unveiled later this year, the brand offer what is being called “a holistic day-to-night fitness, wellness, culinary and cultural concept” - all under one roof.

Heimat will offer a “private, yet inclusive,” community and dynamic destination cantered around a universal feeling of “home” that nourishes, invigorates and inspires through every sensory touchpoint.

Equipment and technology, highly skilled instructors and variety of diverse fitness options will create a space for the wellness and culturally conscious to work, play and “simply be”.

“We are very excited to be opening the first Heimat destination in Los Angeles.

“Everything about the club – from the innovative fitness offerings to the bespoke culinary and cultural programming – has been designed to deliver unforgettable personal and meaningful experiences. We cannot wait to welcome our first members into our home,” Ed Bell, managing director of Heimat.

Spanning across 75,000 square feet and over five floors, Heimat Los Angeles will be “cleverly housed” in a converted industrial building, sitting at the intersection of the historic Hollywood and the exuberant West Hollywood neighbourhoods.

In addition to its fitness offering, Heimat Los Angeles will also see a calendar of programming events spanning across industries, the entire penthouse floor as coworking and event space, a wellness spa with exclusive products and treatments as well as a public-facing restaurant with a distinctive culinary concept helmed by a chef.

Furthermore, the expansive rooftop will see a lounge pool, jacuzzi and outdoor bar with panoramic views across the city.