Sala Samui Chaweng Beach Resort unveils celestial new spa

Sala Samui Chaweng Beach Resort is inviting guests to soothe their bodies and stimulate their senses at the Sala Spa Chaweng, its brand-new wellness centre.

The facility is nestled in the heart of the recently-unveiled Garden Wing.

A heavenly haven of peace and tranquillity, Sala Spa Chaweng will elevate guests to a higher world of wellbeing.

Highly trained therapists use only natural skincare products to create an extensive selection of treatments, including invigorating massages, revitalising wraps, freshening facials, sublime scrubs and more.

A range of packages can also be tailored to the unique needs of each guest.

Sala Samui Chaweng Beach Resort’s elegant new Garden Wing has been designed to reflect the changing phases of the moon, including the half moon and dark moon.

This exquisite area has an intimate ambience, enhanced by trees and plants, creating a sense of deep natural tranquillity.

In line with this celestial theme, the Sala Spa Chaweng incorporates areas of light and shade, with moon-shaped elements and natural materials.

The spa’s six treatment rooms are named after the planets and bodies of the solar system: Dao Angkan (Mars), Dao Pud (Mercury), Dao Suk (Venus), Dao Sao (Saturn), Pra Chan (Moon) and Pra Arthid (Sun).

All come fully equipped with a private bathtub, shower and twin beds - perfect for guests seeking a personal pampering experience, or couples who want to share their spa journey.

Separate steam rooms are also available.

Therapists use only natural products from three leading Thai skincare brands, I Plus Q, Divana and Dii, to leave guests feeling fully rejuvenated.

“Just as the movement of the moon and the planets is said to affect a person’s mood, our lunar-themed SALA Spa will elevate guests’ senses to another world of wellness.

“Nestled in the heart of our new Garden Wing, this is an oasis of serenity where guests can unwind and feel a deep connection with the earth, the moon and the stars.

“Just as the moon moves through cycles, Sale Spa will take guests on a complete orbital journey of rejuvenation, encompassing the body, mind and spirit,” said Erwin van der Veen, general manager, Sala Samui Chaweng Beach Resort.