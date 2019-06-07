Jamaica Tourist Board offers support to Reggae Girlz in France

The Jamaica Tourist Board continues to lend its support to the ‘Reggae Girlz’ and during their historic World Cup debut in France.

The organisation has been promoting the destination’s message and encouraging fans to keep Jamaica top of their minds when planning a holiday this summer.

Following the opening match on Sunday, the JTB hosted a series of events targeting travel agents in Grenoble and Paris.

The agents were chosen from a social media campaign organised by the Jamaica Tourist Board and the branded bus used to transport agents and travel partners to matches.

Last night a reception to celebrate and discover the Island of Jamaica was held.

The occasion will also be used to celebrate the historic qualification of the Reggae Girlz in the Women’s World Cup, as well as introduce Jamaican minister of tourism, Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica director of tourism, Donovan White, and the regional director for continental Europe, Gregory Shervington.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Jamaica Tourist Board is excited to be collaborating with the Reggae Girlz to promote destination Jamaica.

“In addition to the pride of seeing the Reggae Girlz take to the field, there’s an equal joy in seeing the vibrant colours of Jamaica on the branded bus across France,” said White.

“I’m looking forward to cheering on the Reggae Girlz in the stadium on Friday along with the many Jamaicans who have made the journey to support the team.”

The Reggae Girlz play their next game today against Italy at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, before returning to Grenoble where they play their final group match against Australia on Tuesday.