SAINT LUCIA CARNIVAL July 1 – 19, 2023

A variety of competitions including the ever-popular Power and Groovy Monarch, Senior and Junior Panoramas (Steel Pan Competitions), and the Inter-Commercial House Calypso completion, dozens of community events, and of course a continuous calendar of parties and fetes. The season culminates in an exciting, fun-filled two-day street parade of live bands and DJ music, stunning Carnival costumes and the joyous and energetic revelry typical of Caribbean carnivals. This is a very special celebration of Caribbean history, culture and creativity. Under the leadership of the Cultural Development Foundation and in collaboration with all stakeholders, Saint Lucia Carnival is recognized as one of the top Carnivals in the Caribbean and becomes a more vibrant and creative event each year.

The magical island of Saint Lucia will host the World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony 2023 on 26 August 2023. The leading travel industry figureheads from across the region will attend the red-carpet reception at Sandals Grande St. Lucian.

Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, says: “I am honoured to unveil Saint Lucia as the host of our Caribbean & Americas Gala Ceremony 2023, in this our landmark 30th anniversary. Saint Lucia is helping to spearhead the recovery of travel and tourism in the Caribbean, and I am delighted this captivating island will form a crucial part of our anniversary tour.”

He adds: “World Travel Awards has maintained its position as the industry leader for the past 30 years, consistently proving its value as the global benchmark for recognising excellence in travel and tourism. I look forward to joining the most senior travel industry figureheads from across the Caribbean and The Americas for what promises to be a fabulous event, acknowledging those organisations spearheading the growth of the region’s travel and tourism sector.”