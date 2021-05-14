Rosewood Mexico City to debut in 2024

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has been appointed by real estate development firm Grupo Sordo Madaleno to operate Rosewood Mexico City.

The new hotel is expected to open in 2024 in the flourishing Polanco district.

Positioned in the heart of the vibrant capital, Rosewood Mexico City is conveniently located within walking distance of renowned luxury shopping district, Avenida Presidente Masaryk, as well as esteemed cultural institutions including Museo Soumaya and Museo Jumex.

The property will join the global brand’s collection of properties across Mexico, from Los Cabos and Riviera Maya to San Miguel de Allende.

Designed by Mexico City-based architecture firm Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos, Rosewood Mexico City will occupy the grand tower of Antara’s new build expansion.

Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, Antara is a mixed-use development which also comprises modern offices, luxury retail outlets, restaurants and entertainment venues.

The enclave will encompass 133 accommodations, 35 of which will be suites, and four food and beverage outlets including an all-day bistro, a poolside bar and grill, a living room and a specialty dining venue.

“A thriving hub of art and culture, Mexico City reflects many of Rosewood’s defining pillars,” said Sonia Cheng, chief executive of Rosewood Hotel Group.