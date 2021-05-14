Uniworld launches new 46-night Rivers of the World trip

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises announces its inaugural Rivers of the World cruise for 2023.

The 46-night trip will depart on May 20th, 2023, and take travellers to nine countries aboard five luxury ships combining both cruise and land.

“At Uniworld, we always have elevation at top of mind and strive to continuously take steps forward in fresh and exciting ways,” said Ellen Bettridge, chief executive of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises.

“We’re so proud to announce the inaugural ‘Rivers of the World’ itinerary; our longest and most action-packed sailing to date spanning nine countries aboard five of our world-class Super Ships.

“It’s an itinerary like none other and a true holiday of a lifetime with surprises at every turn.”

The journey begins in the home of the world’s first river cruises, Egypt, with a celebratory kick-off event and two-night land stay in Cairo, followed by a weeklong cruise aboard the brand-new super ship S.S. Sphinx.

Guests will then cross the Mediterranean Sea and fly into the Swiss Alps with two nights in in the stunning lake town of Lugano, followed by two nights in chic Milan prior to boarding the new S.S. La Venezia for a week-long cruise along the Venice Lagoon and Po River.

Next, guests will continue to Hungary and sail on the S.S. Maria Theresa from Budapest to Passau through the heart of the former Holy Roman Empire; board the S.S. Joie de Vivre in France and explore the best of Northern France along the Seine; and complete the itinerary in Portugal, beginning in Porto with a cruise aboard the S.S. Sao Gabriel through the Douro River Valley, followed by a three-night land stay in Lisbon and closing event.

