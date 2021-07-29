Residence Inn by Marriott arrives in Colombia

Residence Inn by Marriott has welcomed the opening of its newest property, Residence Inn by Marriott Bogotá.

Marking Residence Inn’s debut in Colombia, the hotel is located at Calle 90 # 16-30, just a few steps from 93rd Street Park and in the middle of the most vibrant and cosmopolitan area in the Colombian capital.

Operated by oxoHotel, the property welcomes business and leisure travellers with upscale design and architecture that enhances the guest experience.

Residence Inn by Marriott Bogotá provides direct access to Chicó Market (Mercado del Chicó), an innovative gastronomic complex with more than 30 gastronomic offerings, located adjacent to the hotel, as well as to Bodytech Calle 90, one of the best medical sports clubs in Colombia.

“We are very pleased to introduce the Residence Inn by Marriott brand for the first time in Colombia,” said Diane Mayer, global brand manager of classic select brands, Marriott International.

“We’ve seen increased demand for longer stay brands that offer modern amenities, open room layouts and sophisticated design to spread out, recharge and maintain a healthy balance while on the road, whether for business or for fun.

“Travellers can make the most of their stay by choosing the Residence Inn by Marriott Bogotá.”

The hotel offers 131 all-suite, flexible guest rooms including studios and one- or two-bedroom suites.

Guests will feel right at home with separate areas for living and sleeping with plush bedding and linens, providing an intimate atmosphere that invites connection and productivity.

The hotel design makes use of organic materials and textures combined with warm colours, transition palettes, as well as textiles and ancestral Colombian goldwork that feature crisp and inspiring details, offering comfort the moment a guest enters the hotel lobby.

The property is designed for stays of five nights or more.

Fully equipped kitchens in each suite – complete with a refrigerator, cook top, microwave, dishwasher, residential-size appliances, dishes and cookware – set the stage for home-cooked meals, paired with Residence Inn’s complimentary grocery delivery.

Guests will also appreciate large in-suite workspaces with a well-lit desk, ergonomic seat and high-speed wireless internet access.