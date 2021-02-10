Six Senses Botanique opens in Brazil

Today marks the official entry of Six Senses Botanique into the Six Senses portfolio.

This property is located 2.5 hours from São Paulo and 3.5 hours from Rio de Janeiro, and lies at the confluence of three river valleys in the heart of the Mantiqueira Mountains.

After three months of training centred around the Six Senses brand standards and values, staff are prepared to showcase out-of-the-ordinary experiences and emotional hospitality.

“Helping people to reconnect with themselves, others and the world around them is at the centre of all that we do.

“We bring a holistic approach to our food, beverage, wellness, sustainability and out-of-the-ordinary experiences.

“The idea is that the guest returns home better than when they arrived,” said of Six Senses Botanique general manager, Dominic Scoles.

The property currently offers seven suites in the main hotel and 11 private villas dotted in the hills around it.

A further 16 villas are planned, constructed off-site in a modular manner using local materials and sited to minimize their impact on the surrounding flora and fauna.

There will also be 37 branded residences, again constructed using an eco-friendly modular approach, available for purchase off-plan.

Nowhere is the local influence more evident than in the spa, which currently features four treatment rooms, beauty salon, floatation pool, sauna and steam room with rainforest mist.

There is also an isotonic pool with the same amounts of salt and other oligo elements found in the human body.

New treatment rooms, relaxation and wellness areas, as well as a fitness centre will be added later this year.