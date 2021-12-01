Sofitel Barú Calablanca Beach Resort opens in Colombia

Nestled in the heart of the idyllic white-sand beaches on the island of Barú, Sofitel Barú Calablanca Beach Resort has officially opened its doors.

As the third and most recent project from Accor’s luxury brand, Sofitel, in Colombia, the resort is the country’s first luxury beach destination.

“We are very happy to present our project as an environmentally conscious hotel that will contribute to positioning and promoting Barú in the global segment of luxury tourism,” said David Mulin, general manager, Sofitel Barú Calablanca Beach Resort.

“This tropical paradise has it all: biodiversity, natural landscapes and, most importantly, a cultural identity that makes it unique in the Caribbean.”

Located 25 minutes from the city of Cartagena and separated by the Dique Canal, the resort is nestled amid the natural beauty and cultural richness on the island of Barú and features 187 beautiful and modern rooms - including a presidential suite and 22 suites - all with balconies and terraces, facing the Caribbean Sea.

Stretched across nearly a mile of striking Colombian coastline, guests of the resort are treated to diverse landscapes thanks to its rich biodiversity.

With more than 60 species of coral and an on-site nursery that cultivates native species and plants from the region, Sofitel Barú Calablanca Beach Resort is fiercely committed to environmental sustainability and successfully balances its architectural design with nature.

“It is the first and only hotel in Barú and in the Colombian Caribbean to have LEED certification, recognized worldwide for sustainable construction.

“This endorsement demonstrates the hotel’s commitment to achieve a sustainable and environmentally friendly operation,” explained Thomas Dubaere, chief executive Accor South America.

A rich cultural and outdoor adventure program is also on offer.

As part of its ethos, the resort works closely with its local community to offer a creative line-up of immersive experiences that reflect the island’s unique identity and heritage - from braid and sombrero workshops to music classes and local artist exhibits.

For adventure-seekers, various locally-curated recreational activities are offered such as bicycle tours, ecological walking tours, bioluminescent plankton outings, catamaran tours, paddle and snorkelling experiences, scuba diving and more.

Image: Sofitel Barú Calablanca Beach Resort