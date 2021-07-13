Metropolitan Touring to launch new Colombia cruises

Metropolitan Touring has announced a partnership with luxury river cruise innovator, AmaWaterways, to launch the first luxury cruise experience on the Magdalena River in Colombia.

Setting sail in late 2023, guests will be immersed in unique experiences on shore as well as on board a brand new custom-built, all-suite, eco-friendly river cruise ship.

The new ship and cruise program will incorporate years of design experience from AmaWaterways’ co-Founder, Rudi Schreiner, plus Metropolitan Touring’s decades of expertise in expedition cruising in the Galápagos Islands.

Guests will be able to choose between two seven-night itineraries with pre- and post-cruise land programs exploring the magnificent Magdalena River and delving into Colombia’s vibrant cultural and natural heritage.

Accompanied by a skilled team, which will include a wellness manager on-board, river cruise travellers on the Magdalena River will enjoy in-depth connections with local nature, wildlife, culture, flavours and people, as well as activities such as kayaking, hiking and birdwatching.

“Not since my early university days of exploring the Amazon River have I felt the excitement of discovering a new destination that is so rich in biodiversity and culture, as I found on the Magdalena River in Colombia,” said Schreiner.

“I’m absolutely captivated by the rich history, wildlife and friendly welcome that awaits our guests when our intimate, all-suite ship sets sail in December 2023.”

Specific itineraries are currently being developed with more details anticipated in the coming weeks.

Metropolitan Touring is considered South America’s Leading Tour Operator by voters at the World Travel Awards.