Six Senses Belize to open to guests

Within just a few hours of the US, Belize is known for its warm and turquoise water, incredible snorkelling and diving, and active and vibrant culture.

Guests and residents at Six Senses Belize will experience something out of this world as the team has worked tirelessly to strike the perfect balance between vivacious beach life and small-scale, secluded island bliss so that residents can enjoy either or both, any time they wish.

The resort and residences are uniquely set across two areas.

The sun-drenched stretch of secret beachfront on Ambergris Caye, the most sought-after destination in Belize, offers an abundance of watersports, adventure and wild nights in equal measure.

A five-minute boat ride away, or swim for the sporty, offers private island bliss for the secluded overwater villas, spa and wellness facilities.

This means, after hopping on a short flight, guests can check in to their desert island abode, enjoy a swim or massage in paradise and sundowners on the deck and then get dressed up to head over the water for a fun night out with family and friends all on their first day.

“Throughout, the emphasis has been placed on sensitive integration of landscaping to connect guests with nature and allow for greater privacy and coveted ‘desert island’ appeal,” said Neil Jacobs, chief executive of Six Senses.

“We’ve drawn inspiration from local craft and Belizean life, capturing the spirit and history of Mayan architecture and local heritage.

“Everything has been done to embody a new generation of travellers, eager to make memories, while preserving the island for future generations.”

Secret Beach is the main activities hub for Six Senses Belize.

This 18-acre (seven-hectare) part of the resort boasts a pristine stretch of private beachfront and is just up the coast from lively San Pedro on desirable Ambergris Caye.

It offers an eclectic mix of daytime and night-time amenities, anchored by the Experience Center.

There are plans for organic gardens complemented by a labyrinth, mushroom hut, cooking school, food market and teens’ club.

Another outdoor pool, ice cream parlour, overwater restaurant and Cinema Paradiso offer nightlife, socialising and Belizean culture galore.

Secret Beach will also be the main location for watersports with a dive centre, Marine Discovery and a wide range of activities on offer.

The beach is home to 24 residences, ranging from two-bedroom to seven-bedroom, available to purchase.