Residence Inn by Marriott debuts in Dubai

Residence Inn by Marriott has announced its debut in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the opening of Residence Inn by Marriott Al Jaddaf.

Located in a prime city district and boasting spectacular views of the Burj Khalifa, the property offers convenient access to key areas including Downtown Dubai and Business Bay.

“We are delighted to bring Residence Inn by Marriott, a global leader in the extended stay lodging segment, to the UAE.

“Dubai is a key market for longer stay travel, and we know that as travelling styles have evolved, there is greater demand for accommodations which offer flexibility and home comforts for business travellers and families,” said Guido de Wilde, chief operating officer, Middle East, Marriott International.

Featuring 134 modern residential suites, many of which boast private terraces and impressive views, Residence Inn by Marriott Al Jaddaf offers travellers a ‘home-away-from-home’ experience.

The spacious studios, one and two-bedroom suites, and three-bedroom duplex suites, all have full kitchens, large bathrooms, serene sleeping areas and separate living and working spaces.

Each well-appointed suite is thoughtfully designed to give guests a sense of openness to live without constraints.

Ensuring guests thrive during their stay, Residence Inn by Marriott Al Jaddaf offers a variety of amenities, including complimentary grocery delivery service, free Wi-Fi, laundry facilities, a well-equipped gym open 24 hours a day, sauna and steam room.