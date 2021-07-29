Finnair offers affordable Covid-19 testing

Several EU countries require travellers to have a negative Covid-19 test as a requirement for entry.

To make travel more accessible to more people, Finnair is now a rapid antigen test that costs €65 and is available from August 4th.

Testing is handled by Finnair Health Services and is available at their headquarters in Vantaa near the airport at Tietotie 9.

The test can be booked online.

The booking can be made with a Finnish personal identity code, or your date of birth.

The test result and certificate in English are delivered electronically within two hours.

The results are also available in My Kanta in Finland.

“Pre-testing is a prerequisite for safe travel in many countries.

“Therefore it must be affordable and reasonably priced for anyone who wants to travel.

“Finnair’s new rapid antigen testing service smoothens the journey.

“The rapid antigen test is a good option for tourists arriving in Finland who need a negative corona test certificate for their return journey.

“A growing number of countries are accepting rapid antigen testing as a travel document.

“Our aim is to make this available also in other locations in Finland,” said Kaarlo Karvonen, Finnair head of security.