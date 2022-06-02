Colombia sees a 123% increase in meetings tourism

In January and February, 16,634 international visitors arrived in Colombia for business meetings and work-related events, representing a 123.1% increase compared to the same months in 2021.

“Currently, Colombia attracts seven times more events than it did in 2009,” said ProColombia President Flavia Santoro. “In 2021, our promotion agency surpassed the goal for hosting major events and meetings, landing 91 events – including the IDB Assembly, the World Law Congress and ICCA Congress, just to name a few. This year, we plan to achieve even more.”

Colombia has 27 convention centres and a network of 455 hotels with facilities for holding events. According to the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), Bogotá, Medellín and Cartagena are among the top 10 cities in the world for number of events and meetings hosted in 2019.

Colombia’s promotion strategy as a regional leader for the meetings industry has brought the country more than 20 awards in the last two years. Its most recent awards include the South America World Travel Awards in the categories of Cruise Destination, LGBT Destination and Youth Travel Destination.

