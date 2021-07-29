New leadership role for Virkus at Sofitel Dubai the Palm

Sofitel Dubai the Palm has announced the appointment of Bianca Virkus to the role of director of rooms.

Virkus previously held various rooms division positions and brings a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry.

Originally from Germany, she started her hospitality career as a front office agent in Germany in 2001, after graduating from vocational school for hotel management.

She moved to the UAE in 2003 as revenue sales supervisor for JA Resort, Dubai and in the years that followed, Virkus advanced in her career and became the director of front office in 2012.

In 2016 she moved to Abu Dhabi as director of front office and her most recent role was director of rooms at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort, Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sofitel Dubai the Palm is on a huge growth trajectory with so much potential in the region,” Virkus said.

“I am proud to be part of a team that strives to bring to life the outstanding experiences and spirit of the Sofitel brand to our guests.

As we look towards quarter three, I will be focused on driving key activities and ensuring the smooth operation of all services offered at Sofitel Dubai the Palm, budgeting and overall communications.”

Sofitel Dubai the Palm, is a unique luxury five-star resort on the East Crescent of the famous island Palm Jumeirah fusing warm Polynesian welcome with outstanding Arabic hospitality adhering to French elegance.

The hotel features 546 rooms including four outstanding private beach villas, 182 luxury serviced apartments and 360 contemporary guest rooms.

“We are very pleased to have Bianca on board with us.

“Her experience will undoubtedly add value to our operations, and we very much look forward to her contribution,” added Christophe Schnyder, general manager of Sofitel Dubai the Palm.