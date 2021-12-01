Hotel Costanero Montevideo MGallery takes brand into Uruguay

MGallery has opened its first property in Uruguay, Hotel Costanero Montevideo MGallery.

The hotel offers guests a uniquely curated experience and modern design that appeals to those who love travel, both for pleasure or business.

Hotel Costanero MGallery is located within an exclusive part of Montevideo.

It is an area known for its gastronomic movement, conveniently situated in front of the Playa de los Pocitos and close to high-end shopping.

It has 92 smart rooms, equipped with home automation technology, a state-of-the-art gym, massage room, sauna, and pool with a counter-current swimming system.

The hotel is equipped to hold events of up to 110 people with three air rooms for holding meetings of up to six people and a VIP room for private events, all with high-speed internet access and catering services provided by the Cauce Restaurant.

“Our differentiating value will be the guest experience.

“Our visitors will find the city is represented in many aspects throughout the hotel, which will offer a unique sensory experience.

“This captivating hotel delivers a new way of experiencing Montevideo through its thoughtful design, gastronomy, rooms and atmosphere amplified by the unique views and setting,” said Francisco Lorente, general manager of the hotel.