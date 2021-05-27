Regent Seven Seas Cruises outlines full 2022 return

Regent Seven Seas Cruises hopes to have all five of its ships back in operation by early next year.

Seven Seas Splendour will be first to return, in September.

The cruise line then intends to preserve already published itineraries as much as possible, beginning with return of Seven Seas Explorer on October 16th from Venice, Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ship will take over five of Seven Seas Mariner’s published cruises, with the latter going into a technical dry-dock.

Seven Seas Mariner will resume sailing December 18th, from Miami, Florida, as will Seven Seas Navigator on January 6th.

Finally, Seven Seas Voyager will return on February 15th, from Barcelona, Spain.

As part of the return to sail plan, 17 new sailings in Europe and the Caribbean have been created for Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Voyager.

“We are incredibly excited that all five of our ships will be back on the ocean by early 2022,” said Jason Montague, chief executive of Regent Seven Seas.