Regent Seven Seas Cruises® Innovates Luxury Cruising With Unique Immersive Overnights Sailings

Regent Seven Seas Cruises®, the world’s leading luxury cruise line, has announced a collection of six unique Immersive Overnights voyages where each port of call features an overnight stay – allowing for deeper exploration and discovery in much-loved destinations.

These voyages, currently on board four of the six ships in The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet®, will include special shoreside experiences exclusively crafted to make each overnight call a memorable part of the journey. Destinations featured in the Immersive Overnights collection are the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and Asia and all six sailings are included in Regent’s Upgrade Your Horizon offer where guests receive a FREE 2-Category Suite Upgrade and low deposits.

“Regent’s history of innovation is what made us industry leaders in ultra-luxury cruising, and we continually strive to elevate the unrivaled Regent experience for our discerning and well-traveled guests,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Our Immersive Overnights collection featuring an overnight stay in every single port of call will change the way luxury travelers cruise. These extended overnight experiences will allow guests unparalleled immersion in a range of incredible global destinations from Incheon, South Korea; to Zadar, Croatia; to Stockholm, Sweden.”

Immersive Overnights allows luxury cruisers to see another side of fascinating destinations with 26 evening shore excursions created especially for Regent. These exciting evening shore excursions include an exploration of world-class art from the likes of Picasso, Rodin, and Munch in the home of a Swedish prince; sunset wine-tasting at a Tuscan villa; and a Michelin star dinner in Athens. This is just a sampling of what is to come with additional evening shore excursions and unique multi-night overland tours in Italy, Croatia, France, Greece, Germany, and Finland to be announced soon.

As well as day and evening shore excursions – many of which are complimentary as part of Regent’s free unlimited shore excursion program – as part of the voyage fare, guests will enjoy round-trip business-class air on intercontinental flights from the U.S. and Canada, gourmet cuisine in a range of specialty restaurants and al fresco dining venues, fine wines and spirits, in-suite liquor and mini bar replenished daily, entertainment, unlimited internet access, valet laundry service, pre-paid gratuities onboard, transfers between airport, hotel and ship, and a one-night, pre-cruise hotel package for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher.

For more information, please visit RSSC.com/immersive-overnights, call 1-844-4REGENT (1-844-873-2381) or contact a professional travel advisor.

