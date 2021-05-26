Norwegian Cruise Line plots course for autumn return

Norwegian Cruise Line has unveiled plans for a substantial return to operations from United States and international ports this autumn.

The news follows confirmation of a resumption in sailings from Seattle to Alaska planned for August.

Later in the year, guests will once again be able to sail aboard Norwegian Breakaway, Encore, Escape, Pearl, Jewel, Sun, Spirit and Pride of America.

Trips will be on offer to explore Hawaii, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Asia and much more.

Voyages expected to operate in the United States are contingent on obtaining a Conditional Sailing Certificate from the Centres for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).

Today the company announced its redeployment plans for the following ships:

Norwegian Joy will cruise from Miami beginning October 19th, with five to 11-day Caribbean voyages.

Norwegian Breakaway will cruise seven-day itineraries to Bermuda from New York beginning October 24th.

Pride of America will offer seven-day Hawaii interisland voyages from Honolulu beginning November 6th.

Norwegian Bliss will cruise from Los Angeles for seven-day Mexican Riviera voyages beginning November 7th.

Norwegian Encore will offer seven-night itineraries from Miami to the Caribbean beginning November 14th.

Beginning November 20th, Norwegian Escape will cruise for the first time from Orlando (Port Canaveral), offering seven-day itineraries to the Caribbean.

Norwegian Pearl will sail from Miami offering Panama Canal, Bahamas and Caribbean cruises beginning December 23rd.

Beginning on January 20th next year, Norwegian Jewel will be the first ship in the fleet to offer roundtrip Panama Canal cruises from Panama City (Colón and Fuerte Amador).

Norwegian Sun will sail for the first time in Asia beginning January 28th, offering a five-day Japan itinerary from Hong Kong, before sailing a variety of 11-day cruises from Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok.

Norwegian Spirit will cruise 12-day Australia and New Zealand voyages from Sydney, and Auckland, New Zealand beginning February 9th.

Further redeployments will be announced in the near future, Norwegian added.

“When we first welcome our guests aboard Norwegian Jade this July, it will be exactly 500 days since our ships last sailed,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“I am so happy that we’re finally getting back to what we love the most, and I’m very proud that we continue to redeploy our fleet methodically.

“We always said we wouldn’t rush to sail again, but that we’d get back to it when we felt we could do so safely while maintaining our incomparable guest experience.

In conjunction with the redeployment announcement, the line has cancelled all voyages on Pride of America until October 30th.

Norwegian Escape will also not sail before November 2nd; Norwegian Jewel will be out of action until January 9th and Norwegian Pearl has seen all voyages cancelled until December 7th.

Finally, Norwegian Spirit will not return before January 28th; Norwegian Sun through to January 18th and Norwegian Bliss until October 24th.