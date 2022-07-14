Regent Seven Seas Cruises celebrates keel laying for Seven Seas Grandeur

Regent Seven Seas Cruises®, the world’s leading luxury ocean cruise line, has celebrated a significant milestone in the construction of the highly anticipated Seven Seas Grandeur™, ahead of its 2023 debut.

During a special keel laying ceremony at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy, the Regent Seven Seas Cruises leadership team were joined by members of Fincantieri to formally place one of the vessel’s building blocks.

“Since their respective debuts in 2016 and 2020, Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Splendor have delighted discerning luxury travelers from across the world, earning a reputation as the most luxurious ships ever built,” said Jason Montague, President and Chief Executive Officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Now their sister, Seven Seas Grandeur, builds upon Regent’s rich three decade-long history. Inspired by our heritage, this will be a ship that harmonises elegance, comfort, freedom and choice, providing An Unrivaled Experience, and will continue to delight our guests for years to come.”

Gilberto Tobaldi, Ancona shipyard Director said, “Seven Seas Grandeur marks our third collaboration with Regent Seven Seas Cruises. We are proud to partner with such a prestigious cruise line to develop Seven Seas Grandeur, which will be a beautiful model for the future of luxury cruising.”

Keel Laying Ceremony

During the ceremony, a steel section of the approximately 55,500 gross ton vessel was lifted onto the dry dock.

Montague and Tobaldi honored the occasion by placing three custom-minted coins onto the keel of the ship, each one representing one of the sister ships - Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Splendor and Seven Seas Grandeur. A longstanding maritime tradition, the coins will forever remain embedded within the ship’s structure, bringing luck for all who sail aboard.

The coins for Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Splendor are replicas of those that were placed on their own keels, while the new coin for Seven Seas Grandeur includes the cruise line’s 30th anniversary logo.

Seven Seas Grandeur – A Heritage of Perfection

Seven Seas Grandeur will host only 732 guests and have a gross tonnage of 55,500, providing among the highest space ratios and staff-to-guest ratios in the industry, along with the highest standards of Regent service.

To design the new ship, Regent Seven Seas Cruises engaged the award-winning Studio DADO - specialists in boutique cruising and hospitality interior design - to reimagine the distinct level of luxury found on board The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet™. Last fall, Regent unveiled designs for all 15 suite categories, from the one-of-a-kind Regent Suite – with a reimagined space “The Parlor” – to the spacious Veranda Suite. Also revealed were the designs of restaurants Prime 7 and Chartreuse, and a rejuvenated Observation Lounge, along with the captivating reimagining of the largest specialty restaurant at sea, Compass Rose, which offers a fully customised epicurean experience.

The designs take modern luxury cruising to new aesthetic heights, from all-suite, all-balcony accommodations to transformative dining experiences.

Seven Seas Grandeur will commence her inaugural season in November 2023, cruising 17 voyages in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, plus 2 transatlantic crossings, all ranging from 7 to 16 nights in length.