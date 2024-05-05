SalamAir Set to Shine at Arabian Travel Market 2024 in Dubai

SalamAir, the innovative low-cost carrier based in the Sultanate of Oman, is gearing up to make a significant impact at the upcoming Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024. Scheduled to take place from May 6 to May 9 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event promises to be a pivotal platform for regional players in the tourism and aviation industries.

Sherif Hosny, the Director of Marketing at SalamAir, recently announced the airline’s participation in cooperation with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism of Oman. This collaboration highlights the airline’s commitment to enhancing Oman’s visibility on the global stage as a premier travel destination. The ATM 2024 serves as an ideal venue for SalamAir to showcase its services and contribute to the Sultanate’s tourism sector, which is renowned for its rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes.

The participation of SalamAir in the ATM is more than just a business expansion effort; it is a strategic move to align with Oman’s vision of drawing more tourists to its varied and picturesque environments. Oman offers a blend of ancient cultural experiences and modern leisure activities, making it a unique travel destination in the Middle East.

This year’s ATM is expected to draw participants from across the globe, offering SalamAir a golden opportunity to network with international travel agencies, tour operators, and business partners. It will also enable the airline to promote its expanding route network, affordable travel solutions, and enhanced customer service that appeal to both leisure and business travelers.

As SalamAir prepares to make a substantial impact at the ATM 2024, it continues to strengthen its position as a leading budget airline in the region, dedicated to making travel more accessible and enjoyable for everyone. The event is not just an exhibition but a significant step forward in SalamAir’s journey towards becoming a key contributor to Oman’s thriving tourism industry.

