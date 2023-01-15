Regent Seven Seas Cruises® Launches Early Booking Offer

Regent Seven Seas Cruises®, is launching Upgrade Your Horizon, inviting guests to enjoy An Unrivaled Experience™ with a generous FREE 2-Category Suite Upgrade, up to a Penthouse Suite, when booked between January 9 and March 31, 2023

Guests from the U.S. and Canada can also benefit from the flexibility of booking early with 50% Reduced Deposits.

Travelers will be spoiled for choice with 404 voyages included in the offer, including cruises through May 2025 sailing to Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, Alaska, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the South Pacific, Canada and New England, the Caribbean and Panama Canal, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and South America.

In addition, Regent Seven Seas Cruises is offering generous savings of up to 20% on 16 destination-immersive European voyages.

“We pride ourselves on delivering unrivaled levels of luxury for our guests aboard The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet, as we sail some of the world’s most desired ports of call,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Our enviable staff-to-guest ratio delivers exceptional service on board, coupled with spacious all-suite, all-balcony accommodation and outstanding culinary experiences as well as highly immersive destination experiences. Guests will take away a lifetime of memories from their Regent voyage.”

Upgrade Your Horizon gives guests the chance to enjoy suites that provide even more space and additional advantages such as a FREE 1-Night Pre-Cruise Hotel Stay when elevated to a Concierge Suite, or the enhanced service that comes with a personal butler when staying in a Penthouse Suite.

World Cruises and Grand Voyages are not included in the Upgrade Your Horizon offer.

For more information, please visit RSSC.com, call 1-844-4REGENT (1-844-873-2381) or contact a professional travel advisor.

Upgraded Horizons Across the Globe

Upgrade Your Horizon offers discerning travelers the chance to enjoy enhanced luxury and in-suite service levels across 398 voyages departing through May 2025.

Regent’s ever-expanding menu of complimentary luxuries mean guests can enjoy a relaxed, pampered cruise vacation including unlimited shore excursions, roundtrip business class air on intercontinental flights from the U.S. and Canada, gourmet cuisine in a range of specialty restaurants and al fresco dining venues, fine wines and spirits, in-suite liquor and mini bar replenished daily, entertainment, unlimited internet access, free valet laundry services, gratuities, and ground transfers.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has highlighted a series of captivating sailings included in the Upgrade Your Horizon offer to help guests plan their next cruise vacation with every luxury included. More can be found at RSSC.com/upgrade-your-horizon in destinations all over the world.

Northern Europe

Spotlight on Faberge

Seven Seas Splendor®

London to Stockholm

June 13, 2023 – 10 nights

The Spotlight on Faberge cruise gives guests the opportunity to explore Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Estonia and Finland on a fascinating voyage that has up to 30 FREE shore excursions. As well as stopping at Kristiansand, Copenhagen, Gothenburg and Kiel – home to the Kiel Canal, the world’s busiest artificial waterway -the cruise glides up through the Baltic Sea affording breathtaking views and stopping at Tallinn, Helsinki and Stockholm as the final port of call. In Sweden’s Gothenburg, guests can see the influence of the Dutch with the abundance of gabled houses and canals, while in Tallinn, the capital and main seaport of Estonia, guests can enjoy the city’s UNESCO World Heritage listed Old Town with its ancient convents, steepled churches and guild houses.

Mediterranean

Andalusian Traditions

Seven Seas Mariner®

Barcelona to Lisbon

July 23, 2023 – 10-nights

A 10-night cruise tours the Iberian Peninsula as well as the islands of Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Tenerife. Of the 67 FREE shore excursions included on this voyage, highlights include a tour of the magnificent Alhambra of Granada, a cherished UNESCO World Heritage site, the saltwater lagoon of El Charco de San Gines on Arrecife and a fascinating 800-year-old banyan tree in Tangier’s Mendoubia Gardens.

Alaska

Otters, Bears & Bald Eagles

Seven Seas Explorer®

Seward to Vancouver

August 30, 2023 – 7-nights

Guests can soak up the gold rush era, see Native Art totem poles and travel along the gigantic expanse of the Hubbard Glacier on this Otters, Bears & Bald Eagles cruise. There are up to 56 FREE shore excursions across mesmerizing ports of call in Alaska spanning Sitka, Skagway, Ketchikan and more.

Asia

Adventure in Asia

Seven Seas Explorer®

Tokyo (Yokohama) to Tokyo

October 31, 2023 – 11-nights

Enjoy the stunning colors of Japan in the Fall with a Tokyo roundtrip that visits Kyoto, Hiroshima, Beppu and more. Destination immersion abounds on this cruise, with up to 38 FREE shore excursions, including a visit to the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, a ritual tea ceremony in Busan, South Korea and the chance to relax in one of the main onsen (hot springs) in Beppu.

Canada & New England

Moonlight over Quebec

Seven Seas Grandeur®

New York to Montreal

September 9, 2024 – 11-nights

Up to 68 FREE shore excursions are included on this voyage aboard Regent’s newest ship, Seven Seas Grandeur. She travels north from New York stopping at Newport, Boston and Bar Harbor, before entering Canadian waters and cruising the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Highlights include tours of opulent mansions of many of America’s wealthiest Gilded Age tycoons in Newport, and the picturesque village of Saguenay, home to the Saguenay Fjord and outdoor activities including hiking, whale watching and power boating while surrounded by gorgeous scenery.

Africa

Celebration in South Africa

Seven Seas Splendor®

Cape Town to Cape Town

December 21, 2024 – 15-nights

Enjoy up to 21 FREE shore excursions on this captivating sailing, including a trip to Robben Island, once the prison that held such outstanding anti-apartheid leaders as Nelson Mandela and an unforgettable safari to Hluhluwe-Umfolozi Game Reserve in KwaZulu Natal, where guests will have the chance to spot freely roaming wildlife including lions, leopards and elephants.

Australia & New Zealand

Beautiful New Zealand Fjords

Seven Seas Voyager®

Sydney to Auckland

January 28, 2025 – 14-nights

Spend the 2024 festive season exploring Down Under on board The Most Luxurious Ship Ever Built®, Seven Seas Explorer. The Beautiful New Zealand Fjords cruise takes in Sydney, Melbourne, Geelong and Burnie before cruising the Tasman Sea and arriving in the spectacular Fjords of Milford Sound. Up to 49 shore excursions include a visit to Healesville Sanctuary in Melbourne to see Australian native animals including kangaroos, koalas and wallabies, a journey to Middle Earth across the Canterbury Plains, and a visit to Mission Estate Winery in Napier – New Zealand’s oldest winery.

South America

South America and the Great White Con

Seven Seas Splendor®

Santiago (San Antonio) to Buenos Aires

February 12, 2025 – 19-nights

On this epic, almost three-week cruise, guests will be treated to some of South America’s most breathtaking wildlife and scenery, from the chance to see the endangered Giant Condor and Black-Necked Swans in Chile, to the nearly 200-foot-high wall of blue ice that awaits in Laguna San Rafael, a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve celebrated for its otherworldliness. With up to 33 shore excursions included, guests will have every chance to experience the wild and dramatic beauty at the bottom of the world.