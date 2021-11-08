Seven Seas Grandeur under construction in Italy

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has begun construction of Seven Seas Grandeur.

The ship’s steel-cutting ceremony took place at Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy.

“Seven Seas Grandeur will be a culmination of Regent’s rich history of providing discerning travellers unrivalled experiences with every imaginable luxury included, and world-wide, immersive exploration,” said Jason Montague, chief executive, Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“We are delighted to once again be in the hands of the talented engineers of Fincantieri, who will produce a ship of refined style, matchless elegance and breath-taking beauty.”

Designed by Studio Dado, Seven Seas Grandeur will host only 750 guests and have a gross tonnage of 55,500, providing among the highest space ratios and staff to guest ratios in the industry.

She is a sister ship to Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Splendour.

Montague added: “We recently recommenced operations with the re-inaugural season of our newest ship, Seven Seas Splendour, and our incredible journey continues with this milestone as we begin construction of Seven Seas Grandeur.

“In two years’ time we will welcome the sixth ship to the world’s most luxurious fleet, which will exemplify our heritage of perfection with unrivalled space, unparalleled service, exceptional cuisine and transformative experiences that will begin the moment you step aboard.”

Seven Seas Grandeur will commence her inaugural season in November 2023, cruising 17 voyages in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean.