Regent Seven Seas Cruises returns to sailing

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has launched its first voyage in just under 18 months, with new ship Seven Seas Splendour cruising from Southampton.

Sailing with an enhanced SailSAFE health and safety programme, which includes 100 per cent vaccination of both guests and crew, the voyage is believed to be the first to carry international travellers on a UK cruise since the industry-wide pause in operations began in March last year.

“This cruise represents yet another huge step forward as we return to luxury travel.

“I am so excited for our guests who have waited patiently, and for our crew and team members across our global offices who have worked so hard to get to this moment,” said Jason Montague, president, Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“The Regent family is finally reunited, and we are delighted to provide our guests with the unrivalled Regent experience with every luxury included, while sailing the world, once more.”

Helmed by captain Diego Michelozzi, the inaugural sailing circles the United Kingdom with ports of call including Edinburgh, Scotland; Belfast, Northern Ireland; and Liverpool, England.

The ship returns to Southampton on September 22nd, cruising into the new Horizon Cruise Terminal, before sailing a 14-night voyage to Barcelona, Spain visiting Bordeaux, France and Lisbon, Portugal, among other destinations.

Seven Seas Splendour then spends October and November exploring the Mediterranean before crossing the Atlantic for a season in the Caribbean.

The cruise line marked the occasion by creating a return to sailing video, featuring many of the beloved Seven Seas Splendour crew – see below:

