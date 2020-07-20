Ramada by Wyndham Budapest City Centre makes debut

Ramada by Wyndham Budapest City Centre has opened to guests in Hungary.

The hotel adds to a growing portfolio of over 100 Ramada by Wyndham hotels in important European destinations, including the UK, Belgium, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal and the Netherlands.

The new hotel is situated in the city centre, a historic and UNESCO protected area with many iconic attractions including the Buda Castle and Hungarian parliament.

Set in a 1905 renovated building, the hotel offers guests 52 stylish guest rooms and a rooftop restaurant and bar with spectacular views of the skyline.

Situated just 21 kilometres from Budapest Airport and within easy reach of public transportation, the hotel is easily accessible for travellers looking to sample the best that the city has to offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christian Michel, vice president for development in Europe, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “With a thriving social scene, historical attractions and impressive architecture, it is no surprise that Budapest has become an attractive destination for any type of traveller.

“This new opening underpins our commitment to further grow our European portfolio and we are thrilled to add Hungary to our growing list of over 60 countries worldwide where Ramada by Wyndham can be found.”