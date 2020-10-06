Carlton Tower Jumeirah makes key appointments ahead of reopening

The Carlton Tower Jumeirah will reopen its doors in December following an all-encompassing 12-month renovation - the most extensive in its history.

The hotel is a modern classic and sophisticated hotspot with a rich history in the heart of Knightsbridge.

Joining the team are Eliot Sandiford, who will take up the role of director of communications, and Charlotte Chiene, who will assume the director of sales job.

Sandiford brings with him a wealth of experience in the five-star hotel industry.

Previously at the Set Hotels, he has worked for iconic international properties including Hotel Cafe Royal London, Conservatorium Hotel Amsterdam and more recently, Hotel Luteria Paris which launched in 2018.

An expert in the luxury hospitality market, Sandiford has a multitude of strengths across travel, hospitality and food and beverage.

At the same time, Chiene has extensive sales experience in the luxury hotel sector, most recently heading up the sales team at the Lanesborough.

She began her career in hospitality in 2010 as senior sales manager for Firmdale, later joining the world-renowned Dorchester Collection for eight years where she became director of sales for their three UK properties.