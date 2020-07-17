Villa Copenhagen welcomes first quests

Villa Copenhagen has officially opened its doors in the heart of Denmark’s capital city.

Housed in the century-old Danish Post and Telegraph office, adjacent to Tivoli Gardens, the 390-room Villa Copenhagen is a Grande Dame hotel for the 21st century.

The property offers approachable, conscious luxury through a commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and meaningful experiences that connect guests to the landscape, culture, and energy of the city.

“This project has proven to be a labour of love and, in many ways, is testament to Copenhagen’s resilient spirit.

“We are delighted to reveal Villa Copenhagen to the public and are confident that the health measures we have in place will put guests at ease in this new era of travel,” said Peter Høgh Pedersen, managing director of Villa Copenhagen.

“The vision behind the build was to create an authentic destination - for the many and not the few - that upholds three key pillars: contrast, conscious luxury, and happiness.

“We believe these values show in the hotel design, guest facilities and amenities, collaborative partnerships, and our approach to service, which recognises Villa Copenhagen’s connection to the city and our belief that luxury hospitality should focus on conscious choices that benefit the local environment and surrounding communities.”

To ensure that the new interiors matched the grandeur of the 1912 Neo-Baroque architecture, and to keep the building at the forefront of Scandinavian design for another hundred years, Villa Copenhagen appointed Universal Design Studio.

The London-based architectural firm created several public spaces and 381 guestrooms across the hotel’s five floors.

Evoking the ambiance of a sophisticated Danish residence, rooms feature high ceilings, herringbone floors, restored original windows, gold accents, and muted colour palettes that pay homage to paintings by 19th century Danish master Vilhelm Hammershøi.

Thoughtful touches include keyless entry and remote check-in, virtual check-out, and an optional white glove service.

The firm also designed the two-story Universal Penthouse Suite, which features a grand walnut and steel spiral staircase leading up to lounge space and a master bedroom.