Embraer expands Europe operations with Hungary office

Embraer has announced the opening of an office in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.

The main objective is to foster cooperation in Hungary, which could result in future developments under new partnerships.

The office also creates an administrative hub for projects development in central and eastern Europe.

“Embraer is keen to increase its presence in Hungary and to expand our network with Hungarian high-technology representatives and other stakeholders, aiming to establish a deep and well-structured cooperation with some of the most qualified and innovative companies in the country,” said Jackson Schneider, chief executive of Embraer Defence and Security.

This initiative is part of a strategy to establish new partnerships in select markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the key aspects of this future cooperation are the collaborative efforts with new partners, long-term projects, and investment in reliable dual-use technology.

“Less than a year ago, we started to work together in building the tanker-transport capabilities of our air force.

“We look forward to expand this cooperation with engineering and industrial activities between Embraer and the evolving Hungarian aerospace-defence sector,” said Gáspár Maróth, government commissioner for defence development.

The office will employ Hungarian personnel, administrative and engineering staff that will work in close cooperation with teams in Brazil.