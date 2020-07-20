Bureau Veritas signs with the Ascott for cleanliness certification

The Ascott has signed a global agreement with Bureau Veritas to provide independent audits and certification for the hygiene and safety standards of its properties.

The holistic programme has been developed by both organisations, utilising Bureau Veritas’ health, hygiene and safety expertise of more than 190 years in providing testing, inspection and certification.

About 50 Citadines Apart’hotel and the Crest Collection properties in Europe will benefit from this programme.

In addition to the agreement with Bureau Veritas, Ascott has recently launched its ‘Ascott Cares’ commitment, which promises all of its properties will continue to provide a safe home away from home for guests and a safe working environment for its staff.

Ascott Cares covers nine commitments, which are aligned with World Health Organisation standards and local regulations, to enhance existing cleanliness protocols.

Bureau Veritas will conduct field audits across Ascott’s global portfolio of serviced residences and hotels to ensure that all of the Ascott Cares commitments meet the stringent requirements of Bureau Veritas’ inspection programme.

The auditors will verify if Ascott’s properties have appropriate health, hygiene and safety procedures and processes in place.

Alfred Ong, head of global operations, the Ascott Limited, commented: “At Ascott, we continue to place the health and well-being of our guests and staff as our top priority.

“As international travel gradually resumes, our partnership with Bureau Veritas offers our guests a greater peace of mind as they book their stay with Ascott.

“Our guests can continue to place their trust in Ascott to provide a home away from home that is not only comfortable, but also clean, secure and safe.

“With a safe working environment, our staff are also able to better focus on caring for our guests.

“We look forward to welcoming new and returning guests back home at Ascott.”