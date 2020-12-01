Crowne Plaza Warsaw takes brand into Poland

InterContinental Hotels Group has announced the opening of two new properties in Poland.

Crowne Plaza Warsaw – the Hub and Holiday Inn Express Warsaw – the Hub are both situated in the heart of the dynamically developing business district, Rondo Daszyńskiego.

The hotels will form part of the Warsaw Hub, a newly-built modern business complex by Ghelamco Poland, that offers a unique combination of office and retail space, a conference centre and two hotels.

With Warsaw Chopin Airport just a 15-minute drive away, and the closest underground station, Rondo Daszynskiego, only a five-minute walk through a direct tunnel connection from the hotels, the two new openings offer great new stay options for business travellers or tourists to the city.

Crowne Plaza Warsaw - the Hub is the first property from the brand to open in Poland.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hotel has 212 elegant rooms and suites with plush furnishings and a modern design, all equipped for people who are more digital, more mobile and more connected than ever before.

The onsite Club Lounge also offers Club guests a flexible space to work or relax from.

Next door to the Crowne Plaza is the Holiday Inn Express Warsaw – the Hub, designed for savvy travellers who are on the move to their next meeting or connection and who value a simple and smart travel experience.

Marcin Szymfel, general manager of both hotels, commented: “These have been long-awaited openings and will be a great addition to the IHG portfolio in Poland but also to the Hub Business district.

“As the first Crowne Plaza in market, we are setting the bar high when it comes to offering guests a sophisticated and premium accommodation with high class facilities to stay and work at.

“We are really proud of the work that has happened over the last few months and are confident that guests will be able to find the accommodation that best suits them, whether that be at the Crowne Plaza or the Holiday Inn Express.”

Holiday Inn Express Warsaw – the Hub has 218 bedrooms all featuring the brand’s latest design concepts.