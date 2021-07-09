H2 Hotel Budapest opens to first guests

Wyndham Hotels has welcomed the opening of H2 Hotel Budapest, Trademark Collection by Wyndham.

The property becomes the first from the brand in Hungary.

Located on the eastern side of the Danube River, minutes from the iconic Széchenyi Chain Bridge and within walking distance of many iconic attractions, the 157-room H2 Hotel Budapest is the ideal gateway for travellers looking to explore the rich history and culture of the capital.

The new hotel builds on a longstanding relationship with H-Hotels.com, a leading hotel operator headquartered in Germany that manages 50 Trademark Collection hotels across key European destinations.

Launched in 2017, Trademark Collection by Wyndham is a fast-growing brand, designed and perfectly suited for hoteliers who seek independence on their terms and take pride in their unique spirit, while leveraging the competitive advantages that come with the scale of a global partner such as Wyndham.

Christian Michel, vice president for development in Europe, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “The Trademark Collection by Wyndham brand has been instrumental in our overall growth strategy in Europe and around the world.

“We are thrilled to be expanding the brand into such an exciting destination like Hungary while simultaneously supporting our overall conversion strategy.

“Our relationship with H-Hotels.com has been key in the development of our Trademark by Wyndham Collection across Europe and we look forward to continuing our fruitful collaboration to bring the brand to even more travellers.”

H2 Hotel Budapest, Trademark Collection by Wyndham is situated in Pest, one of the city’s best areas to take in its rich history, with many iconic attractions nearby such as the UNESCO World Heritage Site, which includes Castle Hill and Buda Castle.

The city is also home to the Budapest History Museum, Hungarian National Gallery, and the Fisherman’s Bastion monument with its stunning panoramic views.

The property is situated close to the funicular railway, connecting guests to many other popular attractions in the city.

Alexander Fitz, chief executive, H-Hotels.com, added: “Budapest is a world-renowned European city with beautiful architecture and historical sites, and we are thrilled to have our first H-Hotel outside of Germany, Austria and Switzerland in this metropolitan capital.

“The new opening marks an exciting step for H-Hotels.com in partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as we continue to expand our offerings across Europe under the Trademark Collection by Wyndham brand.”