Henry’s Townhouse to open in London next month

From the team behind Temple Guiting Manor, Barns & Pantry in the heart of the Cotswolds comes Henry’s Townhouse - a new high-end, curious and charming seven-bedroom hotel available for exclusive use.

Launching in London later this year, the property is just minutes from Hyde Park in Marylebone.

The Grade II listed building at No.24 Upper Berkeley Street was once owned by Jane Austen’s brother Henry.

It is widely thought that Jane’s visits to Henry in London were of great value, for it was through his support that her work was published.

Henry’s has been a design collaboration between owners Jane and Steven Collins and the award-winning Russell Sage Studio, assisted by Feix&Merlin Architects.

This has culminated in an intelligent and glamorous re-imaging of the Regency period, taking inspiration from Henry and Eliza’s reported life at the house and as part of wider London society.

The building itself comprises seven elegant and elaborately designed bedrooms, each with its own unique narrative to tell.

“We are thrilled to see our project and years of hard work finally come to life as a beautiful and captivating small hotel.

“Henry’s Townhouse will have a sense of occasion and will be sophisticated, yet fun, appealing to those looking for a lovely base to stay in the heart of the West End, as well as those wanting to hire the house exclusively for family and friends for a special occasion,” said Steven Collins, owner of Henry’s.