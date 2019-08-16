Sabre to acquire Radixx in $110m deal

Sabre Corporation has announced its acquisition of Radixx, a leading airline retailing software provider with an established presence in the low-cost carrier space.

The deal is valued at $110 million, including payments to debtholders, using cash on hand.

Low-cost airlines have grown twice as fast as full-service carriers over the past five years and now total nearly 30 per cent of global passengers boarded annually.

Sabre expects the acquisition to help the company offer retailing, distribution and fulfilment capabilities to serve this rapidly expanding market.

Radixx’s signature products are a low-cost carrier passenger service system and an internet booking engine.

Started in 1993, Orlando-based Radixx was built to leverage the technology industry’s rapid advances with a focus on cloud-based airline solutions that can be deployed quickly.

An established technology provider to low cost and retail-focused carriers, Radixx supports all airline business models with its industry leading travel e-commerce platform and boasts a high-quality and diverse customer base in key low-cost carrier markets, including Europe, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

“By combining Radixx technology and expansive low-cost carrier customer base with Sabre’s expertise, scale and global service capabilities, this acquisition will result in a better alternative for low cost carriers that might have otherwise felt their PSS and other technology options were limited,” said Sean Menke, chief executive officer of Sabre.

“This acquisition also allows Sabre to quickly expand its footprint both geographically and in terms of scope of service with an important and rapidly growing segment of the airline industry.”

Radixx uses proven technology and unique partnership models to create innovative solutions that deliver omni-channel merchandising and a quality traveller experience for its customers.

Radixx offers unique merchandising capabilities, natively built into the passenger system, that enable airlines to maximise their ancillary revenue by offering the streamlined sale of value-added services throughout all distribution channels.