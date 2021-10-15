Raffles Udaipur takes brand into India

Raffles Udaipur has welcomed its first guests, taking the brand into India for the first time.

Offering a fresh perspective on the city of Udaipur and region of Rajasthan, it is set on a 21-acre private island in the middle of the serene Udai Sagar Lake.

Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, the expansive property is reminiscent of a magnificent country estate, with beautifully manicured, ornamental gardens and panoramic views of the surrounding hills, tranquil lake and a 400-year-old temple.

Arrival is via a scenic 20-minute drive from the airport, followed by a calming boat ride tailed by migratory birds, as a natural spectacle unfolds before the eyes of visiting guests.

Sightings of some of the most exquisite birds, such as the greater flamingo, the ibises, great egret, painted stork and pied kingfisher, paint a mystical picture as the guests move slowly towards the island.

The hotel itself is an architectural marvel of 101 luxurious rooms, suites and signature suites that elegantly interweave western cultural references with Rajasthan’s royal heritage and elements of Mughal architecture.

Guestrooms have uninterrupted lake views, private gardens, balconies, plunge pools and an east-west design aesthetic with murals, handcrafted furniture and other crafts by local artisans.

“I am proud and delighted to see how Raffles Udaipur has opened to such acclaim and established itself as a market leader in such a short space of time.

“As a member of Raffles’ close-knit global portfolio, it is bringing to life our shared vision of true hotel craft,” said Stephen Alden, chief executive of Raffles.

Raffles Udaipur, as with every Raffles hotel around the world, reflects the cultural and natural heritage and mood of its location, offering unforgettable experiences, from a celestial cruise under the moon, to guided farm tours, astronomy, yoga and meditation.

Raffles’ service is delivered by private butlers and thoughtfully tailored to individual travellers’ needs.