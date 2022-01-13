New sales leadership for Raffles London at the OWO

Raffles Hotels & Resorts has appointed of Jill O’Hare as director of sales and marketing at Raffles London at the OWO.

O’Hare brings with her over 25 years’ international luxury brand experience, most recently as director of sales and marketing at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park London, a position she has held since 2015.

She was instrumental in the launch of the Ritz-Carlton brand in Ireland, as well as the opening of the flagship London Edition property.

As director of sales and marketing of Raffles London at the OWO, O’Hare will work closely with Philippe Leboeuf, managing director, to bring to life the history and future of the iconic building.

Leboeuf said: “We have a unique opportunity to fuse the illustrious heritage of the Raffles brand with one of London’s most historically significant addresses and create a magnificent hotel built on service excellence and modernity.

“I am thrilled to have Jill join us for what will be one of the decade’s most significant openings.

“Her extensive international network, strategic business acumen and opening experience will be key to the successful launch of Raffles London, but far beyond that, it is her emotive, people-centric approach to luxury hospitality that sets her and our vision apart.”

Raffles London at the OWO will open from late 2022.