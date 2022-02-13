Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Raffles the Palm Dubai

Raffles the Palm Dubai is offering some extravagant surprises for couples this Valentine’s Day.

Matagi, known for its unique Itameshi cuisine, has a spectacular eight-course Valentine’s Day dinner to try, for example.

The dinner is Dhs850 per person, with a serene ambience perfect for the occasion.

DJ Hilde will set the mood with romantic tunes all throughout the night.

As a parting gift, guests will be treated to petit fours at the end of their meal.

Looking for a laid-back and delicious Valentine’s Day celebration?

The relaxed jazz lounge Sold will be hosting a three-course meal, prepared by the expert team of chefs, paired with a bottle of the finest bubbly, red or white grapes for Dhs599 per couple.

Couples can also opt for a beverage package that includes a choice of selected sparkling, red or white grapes bottles.

Looking for an outstanding afternoon tea?

Head to the Blüthner Hall Afternoon Tea for mesmerizing interiors and delicious bites.

The soft drinks package is Dhs220 per person, or you can get a glass of bubbly and canapé for Dhs350 per person, complete with chocolate-dipped berries.

Plenty on offer, then, ahead of the big day!

