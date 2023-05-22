Radisson Hotels & PPHE Hotel Group accelerate global growth of the premium lifestyle art’otel brand

Radisson Hotel Group expands its portfolio of bold, art and design-inspired hotels with the inclusion of art’otel in the Radisson Hotel Group’s brand portfolio, growing to ten distinct brands under one overarching umbrella.

Across the brand spectrum, the Group offers inspiration through travel with authentic and engaging cultural experiences that allow travelers to feel part of each local art and design community.

First announced in May 2022, Radisson Hotel Group and PPHE Hotel Group are now looking to accelerate global growth of the premium lifestyle art’otel brand, bringing together PPHE’s owned premium lifestyle art’otel brand, with its iconic properties and attractive pipeline, and Radisson Hotel Group’s powerful technology and distribution platforms, reward programs, scale and growth aspirations.

Boris Ivesha, President and Chief Executive Officer PPHE Hotel Group: “The recent opening of art’otel London Battersea Power Station and our exciting art’otel projects in London Hoxton, Rome and Zagreb, provide a compelling and attractive launch platform for art’otel as an attractive premium lifestyle brand for guests and hotel owners alike. The art’otel brand is centered around carefully designed iconic hotel properties, each with a signature artist and strong emphasis on curating exhibitions, events and launches, paired with outstanding service and destination restaurants and bars. We are thrilled to have partnered with Radisson Hotel Group, building on our 20-year partnership, providing us with access to their technology platforms, powerful reward programs and development expertise in markets targeted for art’otel growth.”

Federico J. González, Executive Vice Chairman of Radisson Hotel Group, added: “All our offerings possess some integral lifestyle elements. We are excited to add the premium lifestyle art’otel brand to our brand portfolio, recognizing the strength of the current portfolio and pipeline. We aim to unlock the brand’s potential by leveraging our powerful distribution and support infrastructure while growing the brand in top tier markets around the globe. We increasingly provide our owners and guests with relevant opportunities and possibilities.”

Recent research by Hotels.com data reveals that lifestyle is not limited to the luxury segment. Travelers are browsing luxuriously but may be booking affordably harnessed by experiences and experiential travel. With Radisson Hotel Group, travelers can experience lifestyle brands from luxury lifestyle with Radisson Collection, upper upscale art’otel, the upscale Radisson RED and the midscale urban design brand prizeotel.

Radisson Collection (luxury lifestyle):

Radisson Collection is a luxury lifestyle collection of iconic properties located in unique locations with a strong focus on art through its artist collaborations. While the character of each Radisson Collection hotel feels authentic to its location, all of them offer the ultimate template for contemporary living – united by bespoke design and exceptional experiences across dining, fitness, wellness and sustainability.

Radisson Collection has over 50 hotels in operation or under development with recent iconic openings in Milan, Vilnius, Bilbao, Riyadh and Pula.

art’otel (premium upper upscale lifestyle):

A contemporary collection of premium lifestyle hotels, each inspired by a signature artist, forming a cultural, gastronomic and social hub in the most creative areas of the most interesting cities, filled with warm, welcoming, helpful team members and discerning, cosmopolitan guests, buzzing with life all year round, in buildings as striking and individual as the stunning art they host.

Hot on the heels of the recently opened and highly acclaimed art’otel London Battersea Power Station, the €400m art’otel pipeline consists of new openings in Zagreb, Rome and London Hoxton, and several additional exciting projects under review in key cosmopolitan cities and sought-after neighborhoods. Existing locations include Amsterdam, London Battersea Power Station and Berlin and Cologne (with the latter two both undergoing repositioning).

Radisson RED (upscale lifestyle):

Radisson RED is an (upper) upscale hotel brand that presents a playful twist on the conventional. The brand injects new life into hotels through informal services where anything goes, a social scene that’s waiting to be shared and stylish public spaces with standout design, art and music to inspire guests. Radisson RED hotels are designed to fit the needs of our guests by giving them endless opportunities to tune in and out switching effortlessly between business and pleasure.

Radisson RED: 70 hotels in operation and under development with recent openings and signings in Phuket, Liverpool, Madrid, Gdánsk, Oslo, Huddersfield and Belgrade.

prizeotel (midscale urban design):

prizeotel is a midscale lifestyle hotel brand, focusing on functional bold lifestyle design, sustainability and a vibrant social scene. prizeotel’s eclectic character combines comfortable accommodation with an informal setting and service culture. prizeotel properties feature vibrant and modern spaces that provide welcoming multipurpose social areas, but also act as a peaceful environment for travelers to get a good night’s rest and balance their hectic schedules. With a focus on convenience and efficiency, every item has been designed with a functional purpose in mind that ensures guests have everything they need, in a comfortable base from which to explore the city.

prizeotel: nearly 20 hotels in operation & under development with the aim to expand the brand’s footprint in select European countries with a special focus on UK and Ireland over the next five years. Recent additions include Bonn, Vienna, Münster, Osnabrück and Dublin.