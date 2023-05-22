Canopy by Hilton Announces San Francisco Debut

Hilton has announced the opening of Canopy by Hilton San Francisco SoMa. This elevated boutique hotel and dining destination provides guests with a locally inspired experience, celebrating the best of the neighborhood.

“The opening of Canopy by Hilton San Francisco SoMa marks Hilton’s first lifestyle hotel in the city,” said Jenna Hackett, brand leader, Canopy by Hilton. “Joining close to 40 Canopy by Hilton properties around the world, this hotel invites travelers and locals alike to experience sophisticated comfort, elevated design and bespoke culinary offerings that are a natural extension of the neighborhood.”

The 12-story, 78,000-square-foot property is located in San Francisco’s bustling South of Market (SoMa) district, conveniently situated next to Union Square, Mission Bay, Oracle Park and Moscone Center, the city’s largest convention center. The hotel is also within walking distance to Yerba Buena Gardens, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA), countless restaurants and bars and transit centers.

The upscale boutique hotel includes 194 guest rooms including two penthouse suites, a stunning rooftop lounge with panoramic city views, a street-level coffee shop, a fitness center and five meeting rooms offering 4,400 square feet of event space. Flexible meeting spaces provide a unique backdrop for intimate events and private dining including the Mezzanine Bar & Lounge and The Velvet Room.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to Canopy by Hilton San Francisco SoMa, where it is our mission to offer guests a place to gather for an upscale, authentically local experience,” said Jeff Ossenkop, general manager. “Surrounded by boutique shops, renowned restaurants, esteemed art galleries and more, we look forward to becoming an active member of this exciting SoMa community.”

Canopy by Hilton San Francisco SoMa embodies the buzzing neighborhood, giving guests a taste of the local community while providing a sophisticated style. Canopy’s guest rooms feature award-winning design and curated choices. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide great natural light and sweeping views of the city in spaces styled with black accents and modern amenities like SMEG mini-fridges and Nespresso machines. Each room is thoughtfully designed for intuitive comfort, outfitted with sliding barn doors, support and temperature control, large walk-in rain showers and generously sized arrival and getting ready spaces. Local art and furnishings found across the property are designed to reflect the SoMa neighborhood.

Canopy by Hilton San Francisco SoMa features options for guests all day with locally inspired food and handcrafted beverages. Start your day at The Bean Bar, serving hot and cold beverages skillfully prepared by Baristas alongside fresh pastries and frittatas. Head to Shelby’s Rooftop, a prime destination for guests and locals to gather after work or on weekends for handcrafted cocktails and small bites while enjoying breathtaking 270-degree views of downtown San Francisco. The Social, situated off the lobby, offers inviting accommodations for guests and locals to enjoy great food and drinks in a modern atmosphere, and features Canopy’s signature evening tasting program.

Located at 250 4th Street, Canopy by Hilton San Francisco SoMa is ideally situated for guests to experience the best of San Francisco’s top cultural, arts, entertainment and shopping destinations. Canopy team members are available to connect guests to the best of the neighborhood and can suggest hidden gems to explore, even providing complimentary Canopy Bikes for guests to experience the city like a local. For those traveling with their four-legged friends, Canopy by Hilton is a pet-friendly hotel brand.

Canopy by Hilton San Francisco SoMa will participate in Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s world-class portfolio of 19 distinct hotel brands which boasts more than 158 million members. Members who book directly will have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, exclusive member discounts, free standard Wi-Fi and access to the Hilton Honors mobile app.

For more information or to book a room, visit Canopy by Hilton San Francisco SoMa.