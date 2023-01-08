Queen Mary 2 celebrates Liberty’s first store at sea with launch of limited-edition scarf.

A limited-edition Cunard x Liberty scarf has been launched to celebrate Liberty’s first store at sea.

The store – which opened on Cunard’s flagship Queen Mary 2 in October 2022 – features the brand’s best-selling items, including silk pyjama sets, purses and bags, as well as two colourways of the special Cunard x Liberty scarf.

The Cunard x Liberty scarf is available on Queen Mary 2 and is priced at $350.

Cunard’s association with Liberty dates back to 1968, when an original bespoke scarf, titled ‘Vacances’, was hand-painted by Liberty’s design director at the time, Bernard Nevill. The design was hugely successful and reimagined in 1988 for Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth 2. The artists in the Liberty design studio have re-drawn this classic design once more, giving it a modern twist by spotlighting the joyful holiday scenes from the original and springing them from the border, giving the scarf a delightful escapist feel.

Lee Powell, Vice President of Brand & Product, Cunard, said, “We are delighted to celebrate the first ever Liberty store at sea aboard Cunard’s flagship Queen Mary 2, and are especially excited to showcase this beautiful scarf designed exclusively for Cunard by Liberty’s talented team.”

The Liberty store will be operated by Harding+, Cunard’s long term cruise retail partner. Plans are underway for Liberty products to be available on Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria later in the year.